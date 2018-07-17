You are the owner of this article.
Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Floyd County police arrested two people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana Monday afternoon.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Anthony Dewayne Hardin Jr., 26, of 1119 Medlin St., Smyrna, and Tieka Tawanna Izor, 27, of 808 Polk St., Rockmart, were in the vehicle when it was stopped just after 3 p.m. in the 6100 block of Rockmart Highway

Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. Hardin is also charged with driving on a suspended license.

Bond for both Hardin and Izor was set at $5,700.

