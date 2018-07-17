Two face drug charges after traffic stop
Floyd County police arrested two people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana Monday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Dewayne Hardin Jr., 26, of 1119 Medlin St., Smyrna, and Tieka Tawanna Izor, 27, of 808 Polk St., Rockmart, were in the vehicle when it was stopped just after 3 p.m. in the 6100 block of Rockmart Highway
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. Hardin is also charged with driving on a suspended license.
Bond for both Hardin and Izor was set at $5,700.