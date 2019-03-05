A Floyd County man and woman have been charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana after a shoplifting incident at a convenience store on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Melanie Anne Hasenbuhter, 30, and Daniel Stephen Herring, 25, both of 23 Cross Ridge Drive, Silver Creek, were taken into custody Monday after Hasenbuhter allegedly stole and ate a hot dog from a BP station. Police were called and at some point during the arrest process, Herring gave her a hug and took possession of the synthetic marijuana from her clothing during the hug.
Both are charged with felony possession of the synthetic pot while Hasenbuhter was additionally charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Woman charged with arson
A Floyd County woman has been charged with arson in the first degree under provisions of the Family Violence Act.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lisa Renae Bynum, 54, of 1484 Abrams Road, Silver Creek, was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on Ave. B Monday afternoon when she allegedly set the victim's bed clothing on fire. The victim pulled a medical alarm to call for help and when rescue personnel arrived the woman was taken into custody.
Traffic stop leads to meth charge
A motorist stopped for an equipment violation has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Tylor Spears, 21, of 18 Surrey Trail, was stopped at the intersection of Old Dalton Road and Warren Road for an equipment violation and a routine check revealed there was no insurance on the vehicle. Police then found a bag containing a white powder in a pants pocket which Spears told police was meth.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Spears was also charged with a misdemeanor for no insurance.
Shoplifter charged with possession of meth
A Rome woman who was stopped after attempting to shoplift items from a business on Turner McCall Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stevie Marie Thompson, 28, of 303 Strand St., bypassed all points of purchase with more than $100 worth of merchandise in her purse. After she was confronted, police found a needle with suspected meth inside it.
Thompson was additionally charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Weapon with altered ID results in felony charge
A woman arrested on a drug charge in South Rome also faces a felony weapons charge
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phyllese D. Blackburn, 26, of 418 Hardy Ave., was arrested in the 100 block of Branham Avenue for possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana. Police then found a firearm with the serial number filed off it.
Blackburn was charged with possession of an article with altered identification, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Man arrested on felony obstruction charge
Police in Rome arrested a Silver Creek man Monday night after a brief foot chase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ted Eugene James, 49, of 65 Woodruff St., was approached by police on Chambers Street late Monday night. He gave police two different names and then tried to flee on foot before he was apprehended.
In addition to a felony charge for obstruction, James faces two misdemeanors for giving police a false name, two misdemeanor obstruction charges and one misdemeanor probation violation.