A Floyd County man and woman have been charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana after a shoplifting incident at a convenience store on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Melanie Anne Hasenbuhter, 30, and Daniel Stephen Herring, 25, both of 23 Cross Ridge Drive, Silver Creek, were taken into custody Monday after Hasenbuhter allegedly stole and ate a hot dog from a BP station. Police were called and at some point during the arrest process, Herring gave her a hug and took possession of the synthetic marijuana from her clothing during the hug.
Both are charged with felony possession of the synthetic pot while Hasenbuhter was additionally charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.