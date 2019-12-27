Floyd County police charged a man and woman with felony possession of heroin following an investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Mitchell Morgan, 24, of 8 Lucille Ave., and Amber LeAnn McCool, 24, of 210 Garden Ave., Lindale, were arrested Thursday afternoon on Shorter Avenue. He reportedly had a stolen 2007 Ford Escape that police say McCool took. Morgan, who police say is a convicted felon, also had a Colt .38 revolver.
Officers found a bag of suspected heroin, a couple of syringes and two different types of unmarked pills.
Both are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Morgan is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property. McCool also faces charges of motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs.