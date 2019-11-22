A Georgia State Trooper arrested two men at an intersection in Rome early Friday morning and charged both the driver and a passenger with felony possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Koby Malachi White, 19, of 126 Woods Road was operating the vehicle that was stopped around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Second Avenue and Third Street. Troopers confiscated more than an ounce of pot from the vehicle and charged both White and his passenger, Sean Thomas Finch, 20, of 101 Billy Pyle Road, with felony possession of marijuana.
White was also charged with driving under the influence.