A routine traffic stop has led to felony methamphetamine possession charges against two Floyd County residents.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Winn Bryant, 35, of 20 Rome St., Cave Spring, and William Olon Dellis, 47, of 5 Myrtle St., were in a vehicle that was stopped by Rome police Monday afternoon on East Main Street.
Bryant was behind the wheel and charged with driving on a suspended license. Police said they recovered plastic bags with methamphetamine from both of the suspects.
Dellis also faces a probation violation charge.