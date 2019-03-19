Floyd County Sheriff's deputies arrested a couple of Rome men for possession of methamphetamine during an investigation on Maple Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Edward Harris, 44, of 321 Morrison Campground Road, and John Daniel Tillery, 44, of 515 E. 20th St., were in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Maple Avenue around 8:45 Monday night when deputies found a smoking device with suspected meth inside it in the center console of the vehicle and a small bag of meth in Tillery's pants pocket.
Harris was charged with felony possession of meth and a felony probation violation along with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Tillery was charged with felony possession of meth.