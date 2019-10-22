A local man and woman have been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after their arrest at the man's residence in Silver Creek.
According to Floyd County Jail reports;
Ronald Lee Smith Jr., 43, of 32 Daryl Road and Natasha Amanda Terry, 37, of 44 Hatfield Road, were arrested Monday around 10:30 pm. at Smith's home. Two bags of suspected meth were recovered from the residence.
In addition to the felony possession of meth, both were charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects. Smith also faces a felony probation violation.