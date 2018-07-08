Two charged with possession of methamphetamine
Floyd County police stopped a vehicle on the Rockmart Highway and recovered a small quantity of methamphetamine after it dropped from a man as he got out of the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pamela Darlene Waits, 39, of 437 Tower Road, Aragon was stopped near the intersection of the Rockmart Highway and Wax Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.
Robert Carl Smith, 40, of 32 Daryl Road, Silver Creek, a passenger, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine when a small container with meth dropped onto the ground as he exited the vehicle. Smith claimed Waits tossed the bag to him just before he got out of the vehicle. Waits was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving on suspended license.
Both Waits and Smith are being held in the Floyd County jail without bond.