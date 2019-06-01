A Floyd County Sheriff's deputy arrested two men on drug charges after stopping a vehicle on Martha Berry Boulevard late Friday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Wayne Hammond, 28, of 5090 County Road 16, Centre, Alabama, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug-related objects and driving without insurance.
Courtney C. McDearmont, 37, of 825 S. Broad St. was also charged with felony possession of meth and two misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects.
The officer said both men had equal access to a couple of glass smoking devices with a large amount of meth residue that were found inside the vehicle Hammond was driving.