Floyd County Police have charged with a couple of Rome residents with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a traffic stop on Georgia 53 north of Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Sean Reeves, 48, of 1349 Redmond Circle and Valerie Elaine Kollman, 41, of 796 Morrison Campground Road, were taken into custody Thursday just before 9 p.m. when the vehicle Reeves was driving was stopped for a traffic violation at Georgia 53 and West Hermitage Road.
Police found a black pouch with two bags of suspected methamphetamine a digital scale and multiple plastic bags typically used for packaging the drug.
Both Reeves and Kollman are charged with possession of the drug with the intent to distribute, felony possession of meth and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.
Reeves was also charged with misdemeanor seat belt violation and driving on a suspended license
Reeves and Kollman are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.