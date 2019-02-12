A man and woman face felony drug charges after they were found with a quantity of methamphetamine at a store on Kingston Highway.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cindy Marie Cantu, 31, and Kyle Skinner, 30, both of a 55 Madden Street, Kingston, address were stopped by Floyd County police late Monday afternoon. The officer ultimately recovered a quantity of suspected meth, syringes, a spoon and other drug related items.
Both were charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Cantu was also charged with giving police a false name and date of birth while Skinner also faces charges for an open container violation and not wearing his seat belt.