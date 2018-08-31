Two charged with possession of heroin, meth
Floyd County police have arrested a man and woman for possession of a variety of drugs and drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Lee Tucker, 34, of 5 Pinecrest Drive, and Elizabeth Marie Flanagan, 34, of 5 Pinecrest, were arrested at the woman's home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after police recovered what they believe to be methamphetamine and heroin as well as a digital scale, glass pipe with suspected meth residue and pills believed to be Xanax and Clonazepam.
Both Tucker and Flanagan are charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, heroin, and two counts for possession of Schedule IV drugs, the Clonazepam and Xanax. They are also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drugs not in an original container, drug related objects.
Bond for both Flanagan and Tucker was set at $11,200.