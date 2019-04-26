A Kingston woman and a Rome man were arrested Thursday and charged with methamphetamine possession.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jessica Lenzi-Cathryn Collins, 27, of 26 Fulton Road, broke into the garage of her listed address in September 2018 and stole a 2005 Polaris four wheeler. Collins also reportedly damaged the complainant's Ford F-250 pickup truck. She refused to return the pickup for several weeks and did $3,400 worth of damage. The four wheeler is valued at $2,000.
Collins was arrested at 1415 Maple Avenue on Thursday after police found meth in her immediate area. She told police a false name and date of birth.
She is charged with felony second degree burglary, second degree criminal damage to property, theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement along with possession of drug related objects.
Jarrett Blake Sisson, 28, of 126 McHenry Drive, was also arrested at the same location on Thursday and is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession and use of a drug related object.