A man and woman have been arrested at a local motel and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Ira Hartson, 40, of 10 Glover St., and Elena Moree Blitch, 35, of 410 Ashland Park Blvd., were arrested late Friday night after officers recovered two sets of digital scales, a pipe used to smoke narcotics and quantities of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, gabapentin, hydrocodone and clonazepam from the room they were in.
Both are charged with felonies for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug with the intent to distribute as well as misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana.
Hartson also faces a felony probation violation while Blitch was also charged with possession of drugs not in an original container.