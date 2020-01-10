Sean Scott Salmon

Sean Scott Salmon

An Atlanta man and a Rome man were arrested on felony forgery charges after attempting to defraud a senior, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail records: 

Sean Scott Salmon, 48, of 14B Woodcreek Way and Joseph Ivan Anthony Blair, 21, of 1559 Johnson Road in Atlanta, are accused of attempting to defraud a 70-year-old person. 

Records say that Salmon attempted to write a check for less than $1,500 dollars in a fictitious name. He attempted to cash a check worth $871.30 at Heritage First Bank. 

Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond. 

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.