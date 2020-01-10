An Atlanta man and a Rome man were arrested on felony forgery charges after attempting to defraud a senior, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Sean Scott Salmon, 48, of 14B Woodcreek Way and Joseph Ivan Anthony Blair, 21, of 1559 Johnson Road in Atlanta, are accused of attempting to defraud a 70-year-old person.
Records say that Salmon attempted to write a check for less than $1,500 dollars in a fictitious name. He attempted to cash a check worth $871.30 at Heritage First Bank.
Both remained in the Floyd County Jail on Friday without bond.