A Rome man and woman have been charged with cruelty to children in the first degree for deprivation of a child under the age of 18.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Michael Peardon, 26, and Brandy Danielle Gordon, 26, both of 149 Rising Fawn Trail, were arrested Wednesday on warrants that allege the couple deprived a child under the age 18 of food and medical care over a period of time from March of 2016 to October of this year.
The child had to be admitted to Children's Hospital in Atlanta for several weeks and the warrant claims she may have serious medical issues for the rest of her life.
Both Peardon and Gordon are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.