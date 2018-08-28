Two charged with burglary, possession of heroin
A quick response by Rome Police Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of two men for allegedly breaking into buildings at St. Simon Trading Co. in West Rome.
According to Rome Police reports:
Michael David Cooper, 46, of 318 Reeceburg Road, Silver Creek, and Bradley Clifford Wimpy, 30, reported as homeless, forced their way through a roll up door at the business on Chieftain Drive around 6 a.m. Tuesday and removed digital video cameras and equipment. A storage building at the business was also forcibly entered.
Police recovered wire cutters, bolt cutters and a tire tool used in the commission of the burglary. Officers also found a quantity of suspected heroin in the vehicle the two men were caught in.
Both Cooper and Wimpy were charged with felonies for burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of heroin along with misdemeanors for possession of tools used in a burglary and criminal trespassing.
Both men are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.