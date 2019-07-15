A pair were arrested at 4744 Cedartown Highway Monday when it was discovered they had warrants out for them in other states.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Nicholas Justin Ashley, 28, of 320 Biddy Road, was found with outstanding warrants from Cherokee County Alabama along with a car that had been reported stolen. Ashley is charged with felony theft by receiving and fugitive from justice.
Robin Catherine Reed, 63, of 4744 Cedartown Highway, Lindale, had warrants from Florida. Reed is charged with felony fugitive from justice.