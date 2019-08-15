Floyd County police arrested two women in connection with an investigation into a burglary at 3385 Martha Berry Highway Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sheila Irene Carter, 51, of 196 Woods Road, and Natisha Louise McDonald, 42, of 1176 Doyle Road, Cedartown, are alleged to have broken into a building where they took items valued at more than $10,000.
Both are charged with felony burglary in the second degree, theft by taking and possession of tools used for the commission of a crime.