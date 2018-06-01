Two charged after being caught with stolen wire
Floyd County Police have charged a man and woman with felony theft by receiving stolen property after they were caught with a quantity of AT&T Communications wiring.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shane Noel Womack, 47, of 111 Thomas Road, and Heather Johnson Smith, 41, of 131 Rising Fawn Trail, were arrested Thursday at a location on Willow Road. A county officer caught the pair with more than $1,500 worth of wiring that had been taken from AT&T Communications in Cedartown.
Both Womack and Smith are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.