Two arrested with stolen SUV
Floyd County police have charged a man and woman with felonies related to theft of an automobile after apprehending them with a 2004 GMC Yukon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Tyler Ingram, 20, of 14 Eagle Ridge Drive, and Jessica Leigh Skuse, 20, of 1859 Morrison Campground Road, were arrested at Ingram's home Tuesday night. Ingram is charged with taking the vehicle and probation violation while Skuse was charged with being a party to the crime of theft by taking.
Ingram was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday while bond for Skuse was set at $3,500.