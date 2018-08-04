Two arrested on intent to distribute marijuana charges
Floyd County Police have charged a Rome man and woman with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute after an investigation near the intersection of Evans Street and Forsyth Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devonte Rashaun Mostiller, 24, and Sertoria Tiease Mostiller, 24, both of 201 Forsyth St., were arrested around 11:30 Friday night after both were found with a number of individual bags of suspected marijuana.
During a search of the vehicle they were in, officers recovered several small pieces of straws with suspected methamphetamine residue which resulted in a felony charge for possession of meth.
Both were also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Devonte Mostiller, who is the subject of a felony probation violation warrant, was also arrested on a warrant charging him with possession of cocaine on Aug. 2 after being picked up by police near the intersection of Williamson Street and Wilkerson Road. The cocaine was not found until police inventoried the patrol car at the jail when they found a bag with the cocaine in the back seat where Mostiller was seated. A review of the camera inside the vehicle showed Mostiller reach into the area of his groin and pull something out and place it behind his back. As a result of that he was also charged with crossing the guard line of the Floyd County Jail with drugs.
Devonte Mostiller is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond. Sertoria Mostiller was released from jail on $10,100 bond.