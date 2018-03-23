Two arrested in Alabama on multiple charges
A man wanted on child molestation charges out of Georgia has been arrested in Alabama
According to AP reports:
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says 26-year-old Damian C. Ingram, of Alabama, was arrested Wednesday on probation violation for charges from Floyd County. Sheriff's investigators found a large amount of methamphetamine at the home where he was arrested, leading to additional charges for Ingram and the arrest of 28-year-old Magan N. Knight.
Ingram has prior arrests in Cherokee County and Georgia. He's currently being held in the Cherokee County jail, but will likely be extradited to Floyd County.