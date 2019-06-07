Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a home on Hill Minshew Road in Cave Spring where they arrested two individuals with marijuana and suspected methamphetamine residue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Anthony Quinn, 46, of 190 Hill Minshew Road, and Regina Kay Blair, 37, of 1680 County Road 160, Centre, Alabama, were arrested at Quinn's home and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.