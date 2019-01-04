Two individuals turned themselves in to Floyd County Jail Friday after warrants for their arrest were signed on Dec. 31 wanting them for the staged armed robbery of the Diyamart on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Jerry Eugene McClain, 49, of 211 Ashland Park Blvd., and Melissa Austin Hall, 48, of 540 Reece St., staged the robbery of the Diyamart at 1933 Shorter Ave. on Christmas Eve. McClain came into the business and showed the clerk (who was Hall) a black semi-automatic handgun and was seen on security cameras leaving the business with around $3,200 in cash. Hall helped arrange the staging and told police it was a true robbery. The two split the money taken from the business.
Both McClain and Hall are being charged with felony armed robbery and McClain has an additional misdemeanor for failing to appear in court.