Two accused of hindering apprehension of a criminal
Sheriff's deputies charged a man and woman with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal after they refused to answer the door for deputies seeking to arrest both of them on other warrants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamison Leanne Dye, 26, of 3825 Alabama Highway; and Joseph Bradley Ineichen, 23, of 37 Rockwood Place, are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Deputies were seeking to arrest the two on felony probation warrants.
They were arrested when deputies made a forced entry into a room at 1318 Martha Berry Bldv. at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.