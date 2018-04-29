Two AC units taken from N. Broad building
The owner of a North Broad Street building reported to police someone took two air conditioners, valued at a total of $7,000.
According to Rome police reports:
One of the units was inside the building at 1433 N. Broad St. and the other had been outside. It did not appear anyone had broken into the building. The owner said he had not been to the building since early this month and he discovered the units had been taken when he returned Friday.
The last person to lease the building had left in March, the owner told police, and he is the only other person who would have a key to the building.