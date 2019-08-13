Floyd County Police blocked off a section of Ward Mountain Road Tuesday night responding to a truck that had overturned in a ditch.
According to Floyd County Police reports:
Ward Mountain Road in the area of Potts Road was shut down Tuesday night with a truck that was hauling tens of thousands of pounds of plastics overturned in a ditch on the narrow two-lane road.
The matter was made all the more delicate by concerns that if the truck was moved much at all, it would lose the entire load.
There were no serious injuries related to the wreck and county police had not determined a specific reason for the truck overturning.