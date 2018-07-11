Truck stolen from Dellwood Drive home
A man’s Chevrolet 1500 truck along with tools and ladders were stolen from his Dellwood Drive home sometime between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Rome police reports:
The man told police he left the truck unlocked with the keys in it, and it was taken when he was not at home. Along with the truck were items with a total value of $1,980. The items were several ladders and a toolbox with tools for professional painting.
The license plate on the truck was not registered to it. The man said he registered the truck under his name, but he does not have the title, since there is a lien on the truck. The truck had not been repossessed.
The man did not know the valued of the truck.