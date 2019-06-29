A Rome man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested for being found on property he allegedly did not have permission to be on.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Lamar Ely, 36, of 2003 Flannery St., was arrested inside a garage on Woodbine Avenue in West Rome Friday night by Rome Police. He was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after officers recovered a quantity of clonazepam. Police also found a small amount of marijuana inside a vehicle.
Ely was additionally charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, drugs not in their original container, criminal trespass along with a felony probation violation.