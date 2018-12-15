Police say a man who was approached by authorities after allegedly trespassing on private property was determined to be carrying a quantity of methamphetamine and needles used to inject the drug
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Henry Williams III, 33, of 23 Crosscreek Drive, was arrested at a location on Waddell Street in North Rome Saturday afternoon after police were called to investigate an incident on Tolbert Street.
Police charged Williams with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony criminal damage to property for damaging an air conditioning unit at a home on Tolbert Street.
Williams was also charged with criminal trespassing and possession of drug related objects.
Williams is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.