Trailer stolen from Old Summerville Road home
A 2002 sport utility trailer filled with porch railing was stolen from a woman’s Old Summerville Road home Tuesday.
According to Floyd County police reports:
The theft was reported Tuesday morning after the woman’s son had come home and noticed the trailer missing. An officer followed up with a local towing company which had come and picked up two of the woman’s vehicle that morning.
An employee said the trailer was at the home when they came Tuesday morning and he and fellow workers had to move it to tow away one of the vehicles. The officer looked around the tow lot but did not see the stolen trailer.