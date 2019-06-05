A Rome fugitive was arrested Tuesday evening after giving a false name to police and attempting to flee a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roger Dewayne Callahan, 31, of 11 Cordle Drive, was stopped near the 2800 block of Garden Lakes Blvd. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday and provided an officer with a false name. He then fled the scene on foot and attempted to enter a residence that wasn't his. He was also found to have an active warrant.
Callahan is charged with felony obstructing law enforcement and being a fugitive from justice. He is also charged with misdemeanors giving a false name to police and criminal trespass. He was being held without bond Wednesday.