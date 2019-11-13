A Rome woman remained in jail Wednesday on a $16,700 bond after a traffic stop led to several drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail/ Rome City Police reports:
Valencia Ardra Nicole McConnell, 29, of 111 E. 13th St., was the passenger in a vehicle parked behind the Gala Plaza shopping center on Redmond Road. While searching her bag, an officer found two bags of suspected marijuana, several clear plastic bags, a small scale with marijuana residue on it, three pills of suspected ecstasy, one suspected oxycodone pill and four suspected Xanax pills.
McConnell is charged with felonies possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, along with two counts of purchase, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana.