Traffic stop results in arrest of two for possession of meth
A traffic stop for a vehicle that was operating with a damaged windshield resulted in the arrest of two individuals for possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Derrick Gilbert, 28, of 1235 Monroe Green Road, Trion, and Amy Deondra Gray, 39, of 2192 Ridgeway Road, Trion, were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine Monday evening.
Floyd County police patrol officer pulled Gilbert over at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Old Summerville Road for the damaged windshield. Gilbert is also charged with misdemeanor no insurance, driving on a suspended license and the windshield violation.
Bonds for both Gilbert and Gray were set at $5,700.