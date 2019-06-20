A traffic stop on Georgia Highway 140 near the Bartow County line early Thursday morning resulted in a fellow drug charge against motorist.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tonya Gail Bryan, 47, of 515 Coon Creek Road, Culloden, West Virginia, was stopped around 2:30 Thursday morning for not having working tail lights on a trailer. Police determined that she was driving on a suspended license and during a consent search of her vehicle found two pipes with suspect meth in the bowls. Officers also found burnt marijuana roaches and a container with marijuana buds in her purse.
Bryan was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, a tail light violation and driving while her license was suspended.