A driver allegedly running a stop sign led to police pulling over a Summerville woman and two Rome men and they were found with reported drugs on Monday.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Markia Symone Adams, 27, of 21 Summerville Gardens, Summerville, was found with more than an ounce of marijuana, 50 Alprazelam not in the original container and digital scales.
Adams is charged with felony schedule IV substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, drugs not in the original container, driving on a suspended license and a stop sign violation.
Tamar Tremayne Daniel, 21, 134 Williamson St., and Noah Isaiah Sherry, 21, of 9 Honeysuckle Ridge, are both being charged alongside Adams in the drug possession. Their charges are felony possession schedule IV substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and drugs not in the original container.