A pair of Rome residents were in jail late Tuesday facing multiple felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brooklyn Nicole Babb, 21, and Jonathan Zachary Jr., 34, both of 312 17th Street, were arrested just after 8 p.m. Tuesday after drugs were found during a traffic stop for dark tinted windows.
The driver, Zachary, was found in possession of a bag of cocaine, a jar containing marijuana and a plastic container of cooked marijuana.
On Babb, police found in her possession a bag of heroin, a bag of oxycodone, marijuana and multiple drug related objects.
Zachary is charged with felonies possession of cocaine and possession of cooked marijuana. He is also charged with misdemeanors window tint violation and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. He is being held of a $5,700 bond.
Babb is charged with felonies possession of heroin and possession of Schedule II oxycodone. She is also charged with misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects. She is being held on a $10,100 bond.