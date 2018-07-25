You are the owner of this article.
Traffic stop leads to one arrest, recovery of stolen firearm

Kaywon Dashawn Gibson

A traffic stop on Second Avenue by Rome police has led to the recovery of a stolen firearm.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Kaywon Dashawn Gibson,  20, of 310 Grady Ave., was stopped at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Second Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was driving without a license and insurance, both resulting in misdemeanor charges. The vehicle's registration also had been canceled.

The officer later recovered a Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen leading to the felony possession of a stolen weapon charge.

Gibson was released from the Floyd County Jail on $3,500 bond Wednesday.

 

