Traffic stop leads to multiple felony charges against Rome man
A Rome man faces felony charges including terroristic threats and possession of firearms during the commission of a crime as the result of a traffic stop in the 400 block of Broad Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Ryan Rood, 28, of 1 Westlyn Drive initially refused to stop for city police just before midnight Wednesday. When they did get him stopped officers determined Rood was driving under the influence and found two open champagne bottles in the vehicle. Police also recovered two firearms and learned that Rood had made threats to cause bodily harm to a 45-year old victim.
Rood is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, one felony for making terroristic threats and misdemeanors for DUI, obstruction of officers, an open container violation, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Rood is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending the posting of $7,900 bond.