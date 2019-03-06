A Rome woman was arrested just after 4 p.m. Tuesday after police say she almost struck a police car head on with her vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sharona Colleen Taylor, 33, of 2900 Calhoun Road, was leaving a residence after a 911 call was made about a domestic dispute when she nearly struck a responding officer's car with her vehicle on East Hermitage Road.
After officers pulled Taylor's vehicle over it was discovered her drivers license was suspended and that she had drugs in her possession.
Taylor is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, drugs not in the original container, driving while license suspended, distracted driving, driving without a safety belt, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and theft by taking. She is being held on a $10,400 bond.