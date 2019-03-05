A motorist stopped for an equipment violation has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Tyler Spears, 21, of 18 Surrey Trail, was stopped at the intersection of Old Dalton Road and Warren Road for an equipment violation and a routine check revealed there was no insurance on the vehicle. Police then found a bag containing a white powder in a pants pocket which Spears told police was meth.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Spears was also charged with a misdemeanor for no insurance.