Traffic stop leads to meth arrest
A Floyd County man is charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Clinton Lumpkin, 60, of 4607 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, drew the attention of officers when he failed to signal a couple of turns from Chateau Drive approaching Saddle Trail late Wednesday night.
Officers found suspected methamphetamine in two different bags in-side the vehicle along with a set of digital scales.
Lumpkin was also charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and was cited for improper lane change.
Lumpkin was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Thursday morning.