A Rome man who was stopped for driving without a license now faces two felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorian Dontae Johnson, 28, of 525 W. 13th St., was stopped by police at the intersection of John Davenport Drive and Martha Berry Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Sunday where he was charged with operating a vehicle without a license.
When he got to the jail, personnel there found a quantity of Ecstacy in his pants pocket, resulting in felony charges of possession of Ecstacy and crossing a guard line with the drugs.