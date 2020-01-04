A Rome man who was stopped by Floyd County Police at Calhoun Road and Georgia Loop 1 for failing to maintain his lane now faces multiple felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scotty Ray Smith, 44, of 37 Widgeon Way was pulled over just after 11 p.m. Friday and found in possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, a quantity of meth, a quantity of mushrooms, along with plastic bags generally used to package drugs and scales.
Smith is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and felony possession of marijuana.
He is also charged with misdemeanors for the traffic violation and possession of drug related objects.