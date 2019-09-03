Police stopped a vehicle for reportedly following too closely Monday evening which resulted in a K-9 unit finding suspected synthetic drugs.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
James Allen Taylor, 18, of Dewey McGlamry Road, Fitzgerald, admitted to having the drugs in his system. After his Miranda rights were read he told police "I'm going to fail a drug test I have it in my system."
Police initially pulled Taylor over after observing him following a car very closely on Highway 411, a quarter mile east of Hine Road. Officers suspected Taylor was under the influence by his mannerisms and green tongue and a K-9 unit found a vape pod with THC oil.
Taylor is charged with felony possession of a schedule I substance, misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.