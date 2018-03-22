Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge against Lindale woman
A woman who was stopped for tag light violation now faces a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dawn Alisa Treglown, 54, of 162 Teat St., was stopped after county police observed her driving without an illuminated rear tag. After the officer made the stop he discovered a glass pipe with suspected meth residue and a bag of a white crystal substance suspected of being meth.
Treglown was charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanors for the tag light violation and possession of drug related objects.
Treglown was released from the Floyd County Jail on $5,700 bond.