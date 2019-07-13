A Rome resident was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday after running a stop sign in South Rome and being caught with cocaine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demonte Devone Jones, 26, of 24 Tency Lane was arrested Saturday morning on Pennington Avenue at South Broad Street by Rome Police.
He is charged with felony possession of cocaine after K-9 conducted a free air sniff around the car in Jones' cigarette box. He was also charged with misdemeanors for the stop sign violation and driving without a license.