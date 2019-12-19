A Rome man was arrested early Thursday after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy Kenneth Lambert, 34, 8 Cypress Street, was pulled over on Flannery Street near King Street just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday for failure to maintain a lane.
Lambert is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and failure to maintain a lane.